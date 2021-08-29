Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,218 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $3,230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $29.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54.

