Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ARD stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

