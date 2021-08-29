Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. 90,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.