Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

