Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,870,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 191,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

