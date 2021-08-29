Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,508 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.69 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

