Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,352 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

