ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $129.63 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $134.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 223.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

