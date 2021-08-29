ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of NuVasive worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NuVasive by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,999.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.