ARK Investment Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $57,905,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

XRX opened at $22.84 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

