ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARKG stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.98. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.