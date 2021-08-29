ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

