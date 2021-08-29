ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $171.80.

MGDDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

