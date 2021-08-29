ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 21,885 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

