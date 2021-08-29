Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

