Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Arrowroot Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Arrowroot Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

