AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

