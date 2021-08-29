Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

