ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

