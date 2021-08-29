Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.06

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

