Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 674,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.