Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,438 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

