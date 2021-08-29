Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hologic by 997.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

