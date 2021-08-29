Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 263,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.