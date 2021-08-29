Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

