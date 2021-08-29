Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.