Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

ARZGY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

