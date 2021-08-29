Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.00. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,100.72.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.