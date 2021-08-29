Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

