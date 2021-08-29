AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in August

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

