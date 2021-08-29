AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 206,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

