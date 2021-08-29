Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) PT Raised to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of XX opened at C$2.20 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

