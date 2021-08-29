Avery Dennison Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $228.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.27.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

