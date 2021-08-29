AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 402,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.