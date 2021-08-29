Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.