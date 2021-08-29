Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Up 105.6% in August

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the July 29th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of MYAGF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

