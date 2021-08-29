Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.