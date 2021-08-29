Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems comprises about 1.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.