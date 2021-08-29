Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 339,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

