Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of BAND traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $105.12. 232,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

