Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.20% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFH. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $78.64 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.85.

