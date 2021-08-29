Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 67 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

