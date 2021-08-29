Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

TOL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

