Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of America worth $529,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.