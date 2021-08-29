Bank of America Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $152.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.