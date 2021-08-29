Bank of America Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $152.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.27.
NYSE BMO opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
