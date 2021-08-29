Bank of America Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.