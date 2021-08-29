Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$148.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.