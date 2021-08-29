Barclays Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 360

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 328.83 ($4.30).

WG opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.32 ($4,074.11). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,228 shares of company stock worth $981,306 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

