Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.