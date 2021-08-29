Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $708.90

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 708.90 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 736.60 ($9.62). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58), with a volume of 954,503 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 708.90.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

